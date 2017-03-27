Miami judge wona t toss drug charges ...

Miami judge wona t toss drug charges against ex-Haitian rebel leader Guy Philippe

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Miami Herald

Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe, who has been wanted for more than a decade on drug charges in the United States, was arrested Thursday in Haiti and escorted to Miami by U.S. federal agents. A 2004 file photo of rebel leader Guy Philippe, who drove into Port-au-Prince along with his men after President Jean-Bertrand Aristide left Haiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar 12 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,900 • Total comments across all topics: 279,873,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC