Miami Film Festival shines a spotlight on Haiti

Miami Film Festival shines a spotlight on Haiti

Thursday

When filmmaker Owsley Brown set out to explore Haitian identity through music, he assumed it would take a couple of years. Never, however, did he imagined it would be 10. But Brown's 70-minute documentary, " Serenade for Haiti ," which opens three years before the country's catastrophic Jan. 12, 2010 earthquake that left more than 300,000 dead, an equal number injured and 1.5 million homeless, took a decade to complete.

