Local business owner Ashley Horner se...

Local business owner Ashley Horner set to run 230 miles in Haiti for children in need.

Virginia Beach fitness phenom Ashley Horner is ready to make the run of her lifetime in Haiti, running 230 miles to raise money to support the Maison Fortune Orphanage in Haiti. #ASHLEYRUNSHAITI Local business owner, Reebok Sponsored Fitness Athlete and Mom of three Ashley Horner is on a mission to help others.

