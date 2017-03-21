Lawyers: Attackers shoot at motorcade...

Lawyers: Attackers shoot at motorcade carrying Aristide

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, center right, walks with former presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse outside the courthouse in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday March 20, 2017. Judge Jean Wilner Morin is questioning Aristide as a witness about the case of Jean Anthony Nazaire who's implicated in money laundering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar 12 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC