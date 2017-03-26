In My Library: Malcolm Merriweather

Don't let that baby face fool you: Malcolm Merriweather is 31, but even so, he's packed a lot in: A singer and conductor, he's on the faculty of Brooklyn College, artist-in-residence at Union Theological Seminary and is the music director of Voices of Haiti, a 60-member children's chorus. He also conducts New York's Dessoff Choirs, which performs Bach, Barber and more on April 1 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.