In My Library: Malcolm Merriweather

Don't let that baby face fool you: Malcolm Merriweather is 31, but even so, he's packed a lot in: A singer and conductor, he's on the faculty of Brooklyn College, artist-in-residence at Union Theological Seminary and is the music director of Voices of Haiti, a 60-member children's chorus. He also conducts New York's Dessoff Choirs, which performs Bach, Barber and more on April 1 .

