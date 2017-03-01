He ran a missionary orphanage in Haiti. Now hea s accused of sexually abusing the kids
Daniel Pye ran a missionary orphanage in Haiti for years, where he fed and cared for 22 children. This week he was arrested and hit with federal charges of sexually abusing some of the minors he was charged to protect.
