Haitian citizen fights deportation following sexual assault of teenage girl
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Rockville - Testifying via cell phone from Port Au Prince Monday, a 30-year-old man who was deported from Haiti last year after his conviction in a Norwich sexual assault case said he would not have pleaded guilty had he known it would result in his removal from the country. Manno Joseph was deemed an aggravated felon and deported on July 19, 2016 after serving a year in prison for engaging in a sex act with a 14-year-old girl at a party in Norwich in July 2013. He had been a legal permanent resident of the United States since 2007 and was working in the housekeeping department at Foxwoods Resort Casino, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|Mar 12
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC