Haitian citizen fights deportation following sexual assault of teenage girl

Testifying via cell phone from Port Au Prince Monday, a 30-year-old man who was deported from Haiti last year after his conviction in a Norwich sexual assault case said he would not have pleaded guilty had he known it would result in his removal from the country. Manno Joseph was deemed an aggravated felon and deported on July 19, 2016 after serving a year in prison for engaging in a sex act with a 14-year-old girl at a party in Norwich in July 2013. He had been a legal permanent resident of the United States since 2007 and was working in the housekeeping department at Foxwoods Resort Casino, according to court documents.

