Haiti to bury ex-president Preval in state funeral

By Agence France-Presse Haiti's late ex-president Rene Preval, a champion of the poor who served two terms as the country's leader, will be honored with a state funeral, a source close to his family said Sunday. The ceremony for Preval, who died Friday aged 74, will be held on Friday at a museum on the Champ de Mars, the capital Port-au-Prince's main park.

