Haiti Announces Six Days of Mourning Following The Death of Former President
Haiti on Monday announced six days of official mourning for the late former president Rene Preval, who died last weekend at his home of a cerebral vascular accident or stroke. A CVA is the sudden death of some brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain.
