'Full Frontal' apologizes to cancer patient for Nazi joke
"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" is apologizing for a recent segment in which a cancer patient was described as having "Nazi hair." A post on the show's official Twitter page Thursday offers an apology for offending Kyle Coddington, who was included in its coverage of the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
