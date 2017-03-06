French school board eyes Parry Sound ...

French school board eyes Parry Sound for expansion

PARRY SOUND The Conseil scolair public du Nord-Est de l'Ontario is taking a closer looking at opening a school here following requests it do so and an exploratory public meeting. Currently, the English public school board, Near North District, has an Extended French program running out of Parry Sound Public School starting in Grade 5 but there isn't a French school in Parry Sound-Muskoka or a French Immersion program in West Parry Sound.

