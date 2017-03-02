Former US Missionary in Haiti Accused...

Former US Missionary in Haiti Accused of Child Sexual Abuse

Daniel Pye became well-known among missionaries in Haiti as he helped coordinate relief efforts in Jacmel after the January 2010 earthquake. He was jailed for about five months in Haiti in 2011 amid a dispute with members of his U.S.-based mission over property belonging to their home for children.

Chicago, IL

