Editorial: Remarks at the opening ceremony of "Resilience and Resistance"

Remarks at the opening ceremony of "Resilience and Resistance": A photography exhibit and poetry reading to commemorate the 7th anniversary of Haiti's 2010 earthquake 2010, earthquake's victims, because we don't want to forget this horrific day and the devastations and nightmares that followed it. As it should be with survivors and descendants of major human tragedies such as the extermination of the Native Americans, the trans-Atlantic slavery, the Jewish Holocaust, or Hurricane Katrina, the memory of their horrendous nature and the suffering that they cause, help sustain an active rejection of their malevolent appeal and articulate new ways of managing adversities and living with each other.

