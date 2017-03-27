Chile President Michelle Bachelet vis...

Chile President Michelle Bachelet visits Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: The Miami Herald

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to visit Haiti on Monday, the first foreign head of state to do so since Haitian President Jovenel Moise was sworn-in on Feb. 7 as his nation's new president. Bachelet's visit comes ahead of an April 11 debate by the United Nations Security Council in New York on the fate of its stabilization mission in Haiti and the recommendation by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the mission close by Oct. 15. Guterres is calling for "a staggered but complete withdrawal" of the 2,370 blue-helmet soldiers after 13 years in Haiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar 12 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC