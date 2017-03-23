Cape Regional Nurse Volunteers in Hai...

Cape Regional Nurse Volunteers in Haitian Clinic

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Cape May County Herald

Anne Marie Patton, a Wildwood Catholic High School graduate and operating room nurse at Cape Regional Medical Center, just returned from a surgical mission to Haiti. Patton volunteers with the Blue Sky Surgical Mission, a volunteer group from the tri-state area performing surgeries for people in need.

Chicago, IL

