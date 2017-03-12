Bus Runs Into Crowd at Music Festival in Haiti, Killing at Least 34 People

Haitian rescue officials say a bus has plowed into a crowd at a music festival in the city of Gonaives, killing at least 34 people. Regional civil defense coordinator Josepth Faustin says the accident occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people attending a music festival.

