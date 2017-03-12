Bus Runs Into Crowd at Music Festival in Haiti, Killing at Least 34 People
Haitian rescue officials say a bus has plowed into a crowd at a music festival in the city of Gonaives, killing at least 34 people. Regional civil defense coordinator Josepth Faustin says the accident occurred at about 3 a.m. Sunday when a passenger bus first hit two people at a bus stop and then continued into a crowd of people attending a music festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|22 hr
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC