At least 34 killed in bus crash in northern Haiti
At least 34 people were killed and 17 injured in northern Haiti on Sunday after a bus crashed into a group of people, the country's civil protection authorities said. The bus, which was coming from Cap Haitien to the capital Port-au-Prince, crashed outside the town of Gonaives in the northern part of the country, the authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ...
|22 hr
|Ozwad
|1
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC