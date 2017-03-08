At least 34 killed in bus crash in no...

At least 34 killed in bus crash in northern Haiti

16 hrs ago

At least 34 people were killed and 17 injured in northern Haiti late on Saturday after a bus crashed into a parade of pedestrians, the country's civil protection authorities said on Sunday. The bus, which was coming from Cap Haitien to the capital Port-au-Prince, crashed into a "rara" parade in the town of Gonaives in the northern part of the country, authorities said.

Chicago, IL

