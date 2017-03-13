At least 34 dead in Haitian bus accident

At least 34 dead in Haitian bus accident

2 hrs ago

Victims of a transit accident receive medical attention after a bus speeding away from the scene of a hit-and-run accident plowed into dozens of street musicians in the Haitian city of Gonaives, killing a total of 34 people. Video provided by AFP At least 34 dead in Haitian bus accident Victims of a transit accident receive medical attention after a bus speeding away from the scene of a hit-and-run accident plowed into dozens of street musicians in the Haitian city of Gonaives, killing a total of 34 people.

Chicago, IL

