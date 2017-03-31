Agencya s gift boxes provided by dono...

Agencya s gift boxes provided by donors bring joy to children in Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Iobserve

Nor had most of the children in remote Camp Perrin. So when Cross Catholic Outreach's Box of Joy program visited to deliver thousands of gift boxes provided by people across the United States, many children literally didn't know what to do.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ashdown man, 35, charged in sex abuse of girls ... Mar 12 Ozwad 1
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan '17 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC