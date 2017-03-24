4th Annual Kids Against Hunger Packs ...

4th Annual Kids Against Hunger Packs Punch

Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Volunteers from five West Hartford Catholic parishes gathered for the 4th Annual Kids Against Hunger, held at St. Helena Church on March 11. The kits and the nutrient rich food was provided by Harvest Pack, an international relief organization dedicated to feeding the world's poor. Haiti is still reeling from a massive earthquake and a hurricane that followed.

Chicago, IL


