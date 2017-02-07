Trump Delegation to Attend Haiti Pres...

Trump Delegation to Attend Haiti Presidential Inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Voice of America

Haitian President-elect Jovenel Moise of PHTK political party, gives a speech, in Petion Ville, a suburb of the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince on Jan. 3, 2017. President Donald Trump is sending a U.S. delegation to Haiti to attend the inauguration of President-elect Jovenel MoA se on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,665,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC