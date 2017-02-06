The exterior of Vive La Casa in Buffa...

The exterior of Vive La Casa in Buffalo, N.Y.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Tentatively, all 150 residents of Buffalo's Vive La Casa shelter filter in to look at the bulletin board in the main lobby, their eyes nervously scanning for their name, like someone waiting for access to a high school club or sports team. On this cold February morning, a few weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, only two names are on the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC