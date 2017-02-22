Speaking of Goda Locals offer testimo...

Speaking of Goda Locals offer testimony for TV program

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Grainger Today

Some familiar faces will be featured on television in March, when the TV program "Witness" airs March 8, 15 and 22. The March 8 broadcast will feature Lisa Cabbage, and the March 15 and 22 episodes will feature Eddie Holbrook and Jemps Maignan. Locally, the show airs at 9 p.m. on WAGV, Charter Communications channel 16. Witness can also be seen online, on YouTube.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,823 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC