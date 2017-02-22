Speaking of Goda Locals offer testimony for TV program

Some familiar faces will be featured on television in March, when the TV program "Witness" airs March 8, 15 and 22. The March 8 broadcast will feature Lisa Cabbage, and the March 15 and 22 episodes will feature Eddie Holbrook and Jemps Maignan. Locally, the show airs at 9 p.m. on WAGV, Charter Communications channel 16. Witness can also be seen online, on YouTube.

