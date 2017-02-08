Recycling textiles funds overseas cha...

Recycling textiles funds overseas charities

Wednesday Read more: Western Wheel

The Town has added a bin for Clothing for a Cause, based out of Airdrie, at the Eco Centre accepting all clothing, linen and shoe donations - in good or poor shape. Every week, Clothing for a Cause will collect items donated from Okotoks and other locations.

Chicago, IL

