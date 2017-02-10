Official: Military force of UN missio...

Official: Military force of UN mission will likely go soon

The Miami Herald

The multinational military component of the United Nations' lengthy peacekeeping operation in Haiti will likely be phased out soon, said a senior official with the world body. Peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous, who has been in Haiti for days leading an assessment of the much-criticized mission, told reporters at the U.N. base in Port-au-Prince that a rotating military force is "likely to disappear in the relatively near future."

