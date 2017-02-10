Miss Haiti returns to homeland follow...

Miss Haiti returns to homeland following runner-up title

" A beauty queen who thrilled many Haitians with a strong showing in the Miss Universe contest has returned home to a high-level welcome. Raquel Pelissier was the runner-up at the recent pageant in the Philippines, losing out to Miss France.

