Haiti's Micheal Brun, Lakou Mizik & J...

Haiti's Micheal Brun, Lakou Mizik & J. Perry Drop Charitable Political Anthem 'Gaya': Watch

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Billboard

Too often it feels like Haiti is the world's afterthought. As a nation, it has been struck with poverty, hardship, and natural disaster more times than is comfortable to think about, yet it is inhabited by some of the most resilient people with a most vibrant culture, and it is their boundless spirit and creativity that inspired Michael Brun's latest single, "Gaya."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC