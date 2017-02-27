Haitians hope to dance to a different...

Haitians hope to dance to a different tune, starting with Carnival

Monday Feb 27

Four months after Hurricane Matthew devastated southern Haiti, residents say they hope a colorful carnival will bring back tourism and give their economy a much needed boost. Jillian Kitchener reports.

Chicago, IL

