Haiti: UN and partners launch two-year aid plan aimed at saving lives, building resilience

MINUSTAH peacekeepers provide security at a WFP distribution point in Jeremie, Haiti, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Matthew on Tuesday 4 October 2016. Photo: UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi 7 February 2017 – The United Nations together with relief organizations in Haiti have launched a two-year, $291 million response plan to reach more than 2.4 million people across the island that was struck by a devastating hurricane last October.

