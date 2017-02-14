Haiti: Peacekeeping chief points to c...

Haiti: Peacekeeping chief points to changes in mandate of UN mission

New York, Feb 11 : While the security situation in Haiti is "not perfect," solid progress has been made over the past few years, the head of United Nations peacekeeping operations has said, stressing that the Organization is considering a change in the mandate of the UN Stabilization Mission in the island nation, known as MINUSTAH. Wrapping up a week-long visit during which he attended the swearing in of the new Haitian President, Jovenel Mose, and carried out an out an evaluation of Mission, Herv Ladsous, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, told reporters yesterday in Port-au-Prince: The military component of MINUSTAH is likely to disappear in the relatively near future.

