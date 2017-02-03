Haiti: A health nightmare at the Nati...

Haiti: A health nightmare at the National Penitentiary

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Crofs Blogs

At the National Penitentiary of Port-au-Prince has a capacity of 778 prisoners, at a rate of 2.25 m per prisoner below international standards which sets the minimum area per prisoner at 4.50 m2. However, in reality because of prison overcrowding, in January 2017, the National Penitentiary had 4.257 prisoners, each with less than half a square meter of living space! Note that only 548 prisoners in this prison are convicted and that all other prisoners are held in preventive detention without trial, some have been waiting for several years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,603,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC