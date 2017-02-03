Haiti: A health nightmare at the National Penitentiary
At the National Penitentiary of Port-au-Prince has a capacity of 778 prisoners, at a rate of 2.25 m per prisoner below international standards which sets the minimum area per prisoner at 4.50 m2. However, in reality because of prison overcrowding, in January 2017, the National Penitentiary had 4.257 prisoners, each with less than half a square meter of living space! Note that only 548 prisoners in this prison are convicted and that all other prisoners are held in preventive detention without trial, some have been waiting for several years.
