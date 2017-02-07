Foreign Minister Lee to attend Haiti presidential inauguration
Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee is visiting Haiti from Sunday to Friday at the head of a Taiwanese delegation attending the inauguration of Haitian President-elect Jovenel Moise, the ministry said on Monday. Lee will represent President Tsai Ing-wen at the inauguration on Tuesday of Jovenel Moise as the 58th president of the Republic of Haiti and related celebrations, congratulating an important diplomatic ally on behalf of the R.O.C. government and people, according to the ministry.
