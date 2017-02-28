Ex-Liberty Hill man accused of sexually abusing orphans
A man who previously lived in Liberty Hill is accused of sexually assaulting young girls who lived at an orphanage he ran in Haiti. The U.S. Department of Justice says Daniel John Pye, 35, would travel from Florida to Jacmel, Haiti on multiple occasions from 2008 to 2011 for the purpose of sexually abusing minors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan '17
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC