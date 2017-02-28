Ex-Liberty Hill man accused of sexual...

Ex-Liberty Hill man accused of sexually abusing orphans

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A man who previously lived in Liberty Hill is accused of sexually assaulting young girls who lived at an orphanage he ran in Haiti. The U.S. Department of Justice says Daniel John Pye, 35, would travel from Florida to Jacmel, Haiti on multiple occasions from 2008 to 2011 for the purpose of sexually abusing minors.

