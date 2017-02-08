Driver survives after car flips over ...

Driver survives after car flips over several times on expressway

Monday Feb 6

A driver was miraculously alive after his car flips over four times after crashing on an expressway in east China's Zhejiang province on February 3, 2017. The security camera even caught the driver leaving his crushed vehicle walking around it to check the situation.

