Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

Friday Feb 3 Read more: The Miami Herald

The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017.

