Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano
The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC