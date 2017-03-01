Canada Helped Overthrow Haitian Democracy
On Feb. 29, 2004-it was a leap year-a Canadian-led assault on Haitian democracy forcibly removed the social democrat President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Current Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre-who was the minister to La Francophonie and Prime Minister Paul Martin's special advisor to Haiti-said on Feb. 20, 2004, "It is clear that we don't want Aristide's head; we believe that Aristide should stay," Nine days later, Canadian Special Forces landed in Haiti-taking over Port-au-Prince airport, securing it as a beachhead for the deployment of US Marines and other international soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Link.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Jan 31
|Copra
|1
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC