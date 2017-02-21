Bringing Haitian orphan to US is musi...

Bringing Haitian orphan to US is music to his ears -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Xenia Daily Gazette

Thirty-three Cedarville University students are currently focused on one goal - to raise $15,000 for the "Jeremie Project" that will help bring a Haitian orphan to the United States so he can receive an education. The Haitian orphan, abandoned on the streets as a baby, now lives in an orphanage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xenia Daily Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,073 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC