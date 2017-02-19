At the Polasek Museum, views of Haiti...

At the Polasek Museum, views of Haiti and the world beyond

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

A leading Haitian artist, Zphirin's colorful works are on view at the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens through April 16. His paintings offer an intense mix of spirituality, politics and activism swirling through vivid hues and intricate patterns. Zphirin is a priest of Haitian Vodou, the Caribbean religion often referred to as "voodoo" that mixes elements of African spiritualism, Catholicism and other influences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ... Jan 31 Copra 1
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC