At the Polasek Museum, views of Haiti and the world beyond

A leading Haitian artist, Zphirin's colorful works are on view at the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens through April 16. His paintings offer an intense mix of spirituality, politics and activism swirling through vivid hues and intricate patterns. Zphirin is a priest of Haitian Vodou, the Caribbean religion often referred to as "voodoo" that mixes elements of African spiritualism, Catholicism and other influences.

