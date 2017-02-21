Art Exhibit at CT State Capitol for Black History Month
Hertz Nazaire was born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti and has been painting and sharing his love for art in Bridgeport for over 20 years. Working mostly with colorful oil pastels on board often depicting subjects influenced by Haitian Culture, History, and Life.
