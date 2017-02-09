April trial date set for Haitian poli...

April trial date set for Haitian politician, ex-coup leader

An April trial date has been set for a former Haitian coup leader and recent senator-elect charged in a U.S. drug trafficking case. A federal judge set an April 3 trial date for Guy Philippe at a brief hearing Monday.

