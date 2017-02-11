After daring voyage to U.S., Haitians...

After daring voyage to U.S., Haitians' dreams end in deportation

9 hrs ago

John Stevens Val borrowed $3,000 from friends and family and trekked through 10 countries to make his way to the United States, where he hoped life would be better than in Haiti, his impoverished homeland. But in the end he landed in a U.S. immigration detention centre and was deported back to Haiti, deep in debt and struggling to integrate, like so many other Haitians.

Chicago, IL

