UN Police Unit Deploys to Haiti Without Cholera Vaccinations
A member of the vaccination campaign against cholera opens a vial at the Immaculate Conception Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Nov. 8, 2016. The U.N. stabilization mission in Haiti is administering cholera vaccines to a police unit from India months after it arrived in the impoverished Caribbean nation without the required protection, officials said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC