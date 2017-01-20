UN Police Unit Deploys to Haiti Witho...

UN Police Unit Deploys to Haiti Without Cholera Vaccinations

A member of the vaccination campaign against cholera opens a vial at the Immaculate Conception Hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, Nov. 8, 2016. The U.N. stabilization mission in Haiti is administering cholera vaccines to a police unit from India months after it arrived in the impoverished Caribbean nation without the required protection, officials said Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

