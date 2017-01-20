U.S. citizens targeted after extradit...

U.S. citizens targeted after extradition of Haiti ex-coup leader

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Haitian police have evacuated some 50 U.S. citizens to safety after attempted attacks by supporters of Haitian Senator-elect Guy Philippe, who was arrested and extradited to the United States last week, a police official said on Monday. Philippe, long wanted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and remembered for his role in a 2004 coup against former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, was elected senator for the southwestern Grand'Anse region in polls on Nov. 20. But on Thursday, days before he was supposed to be sworn in, police arrested him outside of a radio station and flew him to the United States, where a Miami court charged him with money laundering and drug trafficking.

Chicago, IL

