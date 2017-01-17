Three months after Hurricane Matthew,...

Three months after Hurricane Matthew, 1.5 million Haitians face hunger - " UN agencies report

MINUSTAH peacekeepers provide security at a WFP distribution point in Jeremie, Haiti, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Matthew on Tuesday 4 October 2016. Photo: UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi 18 January 2017 – While the number of Haitians facing hunger in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Matthew has declined steadily in the three months since the deadly storm ripped through the tiny island nation, more than 1.5 million people nevertheless remain food insecure, the United Nations said today.

Chicago, IL

