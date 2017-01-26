Skegness ranked among Syria, Somalia ...

Skegness ranked among Syria, Somalia and North Korea as

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: The Daily Millbury

The closest seaside town to Burton and South Derbyshire has been ranked alongside the North Korean capital and Syria as one of the worst travel destinations in the world. Skegness, in Lincolnshire, is the closest beach town to Burton and has welcomed generations of holiday-makers from the area over the years but now travel website Destination Tips has described it as a 'rip-off' and 'a joke'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,331,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC