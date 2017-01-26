Skegness ranked among Syria, Somalia and North Korea as

The closest seaside town to Burton and South Derbyshire has been ranked alongside the North Korean capital and Syria as one of the worst travel destinations in the world. Skegness, in Lincolnshire, is the closest beach town to Burton and has welcomed generations of holiday-makers from the area over the years but now travel website Destination Tips has described it as a 'rip-off' and 'a joke'.

