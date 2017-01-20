Sean Penn and celebrity friends help raise a record $37 million for Haitian relief efforts

Sean Penn, left, addresses the guests at the sixth Haiti Rising Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. At right, surprise musical guest Beck capped off the evening by performing "Where It's At." Sean Penn, left, addresses the guests at the sixth Haiti Rising Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. At right, surprise musical guest Beck capped off the evening by performing "Where It's At."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.