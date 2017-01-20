Sean Penn and celebrity friends help raise a record $37 million for Haitian relief efforts
Sean Penn, left, addresses the guests at the sixth Haiti Rising Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. At right, surprise musical guest Beck capped off the evening by performing "Where It's At." Sean Penn, left, addresses the guests at the sixth Haiti Rising Gala at the Montage Beverly Hills on Jan. 7. At right, surprise musical guest Beck capped off the evening by performing "Where It's At."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC