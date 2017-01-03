Safe water now available for hundreds of thousands affected by Hurricane Matthew - UNICEF

New York, Jan 6 : Responding to the humanitarian needs in Haiti, which witnessed massive destruction by Hurricane Matthew in early October last year, the United Nations Children's Fund continues to deliver aid and provide relief to those most affected by the storm. [NK World] Working with its partners and the Government, UNICEF has provided assistance through which some 280,000 individuals, including more than 118,000 children, have gained access to safe water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.