Probe finds fraud and losses at Canadian Embassy in Haiti, official says

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Brandon Sun

Canada has fired a dozen staffers at its Haiti embassy and is probing others amid an internal fraud investigation that has resulted in estimated government losses of $1.7 million, an official said Tuesday. Jocelyn Sweet, a spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada, said the probes that began in 2015 have revealed that locally recruited employees at the Port-au-Prince embassy set up "various fraud schemes" since 2004 that inflated invoices and resulted in the theft of property, among other things.

