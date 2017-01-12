Paying tribute to earthquake victims, UN adviser says - Haiti on its path to political stability'
A man walks through rubble of collapsed buildings in downtown Port au Prince, Haiti, which was rocked by a massive earthquake, on Tuesday 12 January 2010, devastating the city and leaving thousands dead. Photo: MINUSTAH/Marco Dormino 12 January 2017 – Marking the seventh anniversary of the tragic earthquake in Haiti, a United Nations special adviser today paid tribute to the victims of the catastrophe which claimed the lives of 200,000 Haitians, as well as 102 UN personnel.
